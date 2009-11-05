Translation Services Firm Increases Sales By Providing Free Content

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2009 -- According to Ken Zwerdling, CEO of Foreign Translations, Inc., (www.foreigntranslations.com) a global translation services firm, “Today’s savvy Internet user leaves little room to be directed by companies to take a particular course of action. The consumer has become the expert and is in control.” We have seen this change of power especially within the real estate industry. Consumers are on-line analyzing local markets and exploring homes via virtual tours with no help from a live individual, all the while making decisions without involving professionals. This trend has overflowed into many industries around the world. What does this mean for professional service companies that want to earn business? Be the first to offer consumers educational information about your services and give it away for free.



Be Known As The Expert In Your Industry



For companies that almost never achieve a face-to-face meeting with customers or potential customers, its on-line presence is the only means for consumers to validate its expertise and knowledge. This validation goes beyond graphics, ease of navigation, and client lists. It is found in the quality of the information that company provides. Some visitors know exactly what is wanted: price estimate, quote request, or contact information. Other visitors want to learn more about the different service offerings, while still others seek valuable free information to better understand the industry and guide the decision on who is contracted for service. By fulfilling the information needs of consumers via tutorials, instructional content and free tools a company will become the recognized expert in that field.



Keep the Consumer Coming Back



Free instructional articles are a valuable tool that directly serves the needs of many website visitors. The average number of page views a website visitor sees is only three. Offering instructional content will result in visitors who stay longer, view more pages, learn more about your company and become more educated. The key is to think like a customer and freely give away what is wanted. A company needs to ask itself, “What kind of information would I research if I wanted to learn more?” To stay ahead on consumer desires, a company should publish new articles periodically to accommodate ever-changing consumer interest. At Foreign Translations, Inc., the company offers a vast array of valuable instructional content. It provides white papers on topics such as How to Prepare for Globalization, Laws of Quality Translations, How to Find Growth in Non-Traditional Markets, Language Translation and Social Media, Marketing to Hispanics and Selling your Products and Services in Other Markets. In addition, there are informational articles on business etiquette in major countries such as China, Germany, and South Korea, the history of the world’s major languages, and what to expect when traveling to specific countries across the globe.



Some customers are simply looking for information. They want to complete due diligence and research the service needed before finalizing a purchase. You want to be the company that offers these consumers more than is expected, more than what can be gained from your competitors. Service companies must understand that instructional content can take many forms such as whitepapers, industry research, tips and free tools. Use this content effectively to make your website indispensable. Encourage your visitors to return again and again.



