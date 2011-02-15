Foreign Translations Launches New State of The Art Website

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2011 -- This Foreign Translations, Inc. (http://www.foreigntranslations.com) state-of-the-art website is completely modernized to offer a new look and feel, making it easier and faster for visitors to find the information needed. A clear navigation menu provides information about translation services, languages, and even tailored information for various industries. Customers and Partners will find sections specific to their needs that supply the relevant and vital information about Foreign Translations, Inc.’s quality processes and services.



According to CEO, Ken Zwerdling “Our new site uses state-of-the-art technology, graphics and navigation that corporate users expect in 2011. We are a resource portal not just for language and translation services but more importantly for the way we are helping companies Go Global With Confidence®.”



Website visitors can also gather detailed information at our new Knowledge Center (http://www.foreigntranslations.com/user/signin). There are downloadable guides on globalization and international business etiquette, the option of reading numerous white papers with insight on communicating internationally, and the availability to utilize valuable globalization tools such as currency conversions, time zone charts, free translation tools, and weights and measures conversion tools.



Through the new and updated website, visitors will find it faster and easier to locate all of the most important Foreign Translations, Inc. information. In addition, information on the history of specific languages, country by country business etiquette, and what to expect when travelling content pages have been also added.



Next month, Foreign Translations, Inc. will launch an informative blog on globalization and industry trends. With the new and updated website and the most current industry news in the blog, Foreign Translations, Inc. maintains its continuous effort to explore new and innovative opportunities to better satisfy the needs of its clients.



Foreign Translations, Inc., http://www.foreigntranslations.com, is a 13-year old global translation services firm specializing in foreign language translation, interpreting, and website translation headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company offers translation services for a wide range of projects: from technical manuals, legal contracts, and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With thousands of native translators located across the world, the company frequently translates documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages. In addition, it provides interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. Foreign Translations, Inc. also offers a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services and International Search Engine Optimization.

