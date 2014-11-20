Transparent Merchant Services Announces ClearListings, an All-in-One Solution for Accurate and Current Business Listings Online

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --Transparent Merchant Services (http://www.trytransparent.com) is proud to announce a new service, ClearListings®. This cutting-edge service keeps all business information up to date with the correct call to actions and contact information, ridding the nuisances of customers dialing the wrong number or reaching an old address.



An Accurate Reflection of Brand Perception



Having consumers unable to reach a business due to an incorrect number, an outdated address, or a non-existent business listing can serve as a major detriment. Customers would often rather find another business that is correctly listed than have to find the correct and up-to-date contact information. Other factors including, but not limited to, having an inaccurate business name, not being listed, not including the hours of business, missing descriptions, or not having any special offers and promotions can have a severe impact into a business’ bottom line.



Given the multitude of business networking platforms and search engines, keeping each and every profile accurate and up to date can be a daunting task—especially for businesses that consistently change location. Furthermore, including the contact information on all directories provides a major benefit to the Search Engine Optimization of a brand, bringing customers one-step closer to making the correct call. “ClearListings gives businesses the ability to tap into a whole new stream of potential customers by aggregating all local web and mobile directory sites in to one platform.” says Dustin Sparman, Founder of Transparent Merchant Services, “Businesses can manage all of their business listings through over 50 directories and partner sites using only one account and one point of contact.”



Accuracy Across All Platforms.



ClearListings gives businesses the opportunity to maintain an up-to-date listing on more than 50 of the leading search engines, as well as over 50 local online and mobile directories, providing visibility to over 220 Million unique visitors. Other benefits include:



- Optimized Business Information & Details

- Inclusion of Company Logos and Business Owner‘s/Employees Biography

- Description of Products and Services

- Inclusion of up to Three images and One Video

- Links to Featured Offers

- Dashboard Access to Monitor Reviews

- Monthly Analytics

- Full Recognition on Search Engines.



Gone are the days of having the biggest billboard or the biggest image in the yellow pages. Today, over 2.6 billion local businesses searches are conducted each month—a figure that is increasing by 50% each year. All the major search engines pull the information of businesses through multiple directories. Keeping these listings current, accurate, and accessible is essential to gaining an advantage over the competitors. With ClearListings, businesses get the added benefit of increased visibility, listings on various partner sites, and a boost in rankings on Google, Yahoo, and Bing.



An accurate listing instantly puts businesses on the buy-path of consumers seeking their services. With ClearListings, businesses get an all-in-one solution for keeping their information intact. For more information, or to see how your business is currently listed, please visit: https://www.trytransparent.com/services/clear-listings.



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.



