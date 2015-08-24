Transparent Partners with Midigator to Bring State-of-Art Chargeback and Reporting System to Its Customers

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --Transparent Merchant Services (https://www.trytransparent.com), already delivers the most transparent merchant services for clients nationwide. Now the company has announced a partnership with Midigator to bring a chargeback detection, reporting and management system to their clients.



Merchants can many times lose chargeback disputes in card-not-present transactions, which comprise a majority of online sales during the present day and age. Up until recently, chargebacks had to be manually identified and disputed. But thanks to the partnership between Midigator and Transparent, everything has changed. "Our partnership with Midigator is all about being on the cutting edge of customer service." said Dustin Sparman, founder of Transparent Merchant Services. "Real-time merchant account monitoring is a win-win for all parties."



Midigator is a chargeback reporting and management solution designed to keep businesses protected. It provides real-time merchant account monitoring and fights chargebacks to help merchants protect their bottom line. The robust analytics in Midigator help vendors identify and take action against chargebacks via Midigator's reporting and patented management technology.



"We are pleased to announce this partnership with Transparent," said Corey Baggett, CEO of Midigator. "Now clients of this service will be able to add a layer of protection to their bottom line with predictive chargeback management and resolution services that help reduce losses."



Midigator offers a number of benefits to its users, a few of which include:



- Real-time chargeback forecasting and analytics.

- Automated and methodical fighting of chargebacks.

- CRM and ISO integration options.

- Customizable alert system.

- Unlimited user accounts on a single platform.

- Pricing powered by technology.



You can learn more about Transparent's worry-free merchant services moniker and low-fee processing by visiting them online at: http://www.trytransparent.com.



About Transparent Merchant Services

Transparent is a merchant processor offering a simplified service for small-to-medium businesses. Transparent offers a better solution for accepting payments whether in-store, online, or both. For a small monthly and per transaction fee, Transparent charges the direct rates issued by the major credit card associations with no additional or hidden costs. Tailored to the growth of your business, Transparent goes the extra mile with a service that is free of sign-up fees, contracts, and commitments: only trust and confidence.



About Midigator

Midigator is a chargeback reporting and management solution designed to keep businesses protected. It provides real-time merchant account monitoring and fights chargebacks to help merchants protect their bottom line. The robust analytics in Midigator help vendors identify and take action against chargebacks via Midigator's reporting and patented management technology.



Press Contact

Attn: Media Inquiries

info@trytransparent.com

8300 North Hayden Road

Suite A-207 Scottsdale AZ 85258

855-41-TRY-US