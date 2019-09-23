Transtek Announces the Single-Lead ECG Wristband Officially Passes CFDA Certification

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2019 --Transtek is excited to announce that a watch-type single-lead electrocardiogram ("ECG") wristband developed by Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300562) officially received China Food and Drug Administration ("CFDA") certification. It was reported that this product is the first ECG monitoring smartwatch in China to be awarded CFDA certification.



This single-lead ECG wristband is capable of warning and preventing cardiovascular diseases and is a significant contribution to the general and smart health solutions of Transtek Health. The product has an ECG monitoring function. If the user has a potential health risk, they can send their data to the doctor. Through the cloud platform, the doctor can immediately analyze the patient's abnormal data from multiple perspectives and follow up more comprehensively on the patient's health status.



This single-lead ECG wristband is a breakthrough product that will relieve the bottleneck of traditional medical systems, gradually pushing a monopolized medical resource onto the market, and thus bringing a great benefit to many patients.



About Transtek

Founded in 2002, Transtek is a top-ranked ODM Company and well known for its quality and design in manufacturing Medically Approved Products, Medically Approved Products, and Smart Wearable Technologies.



Transtek is vastly invested in research & development which focuses on technology innovation to further advance our competitive edge. In today's marketplace, the demand for smart, more advanced solutions is growing exponentially. Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



