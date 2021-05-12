Transtek Attends the CMEF 2021 at Shanghai

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --Transtek attends the 2021 China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. As one of the exhibitors, Transtek brings advanced products with new technology to this big event. They expect to invite old and new customers to visit their booth and meet the bright future together.



The exhibition is the largest and most important exhibition in the medical device industry and related product industry and service industry in the Asia Pacific region. It directly and comprehensively serves the entire medical industry chain from the source to the terminal of the medical device industry.



Transtek continuously engaged in the healthcare industry, providing one-stop healthcare devices and related services from Concept to Volume to top-notched worldwide customers. Their products include blood pressure monitors, body fat scales, kitchen scales, and smart wearable products. This time at the 84th CMEF, Transtek launches brand-new BPM, aiming to provide customers with more advanced blood pressure monitoring technology.



Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

IoT Solution

eMTC technology

Medically approved products

Apply to RPM platform

Extra-large & clear LCD display

FDA cleared and clinically validated blood pressure monitors Elegant design

Easy to use & read

Smart automatic measurement

Monitoring blood pressure trend and more



Don't miss the chance to establish lasting connections at the top medical fair! Welcome to CMEF, and looking forward to your presence at Transtek's booth 5.1K19.



About Transtek

Transtek is vastly invested in research & development which focuses on technology innovation to further advance its competitive edge. Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



R&D Ability

With 5 research labs and more than 400 research staff, Transtek vastly invests in research & development and uses technology and product innovation to further advance its competitive edge.



Service Ability

Transtek has been integrated resources and created a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. The platform is designed to offer quality design, solutions, and manufacturing services to clients.



Manufacturing Ability

Transtek is a top-ranked OEM/ODM/JDM manufacturer and well known for its quality and design that it is titled World No.1 Weighing Scale Manufacturer and China No.2 Wearables in 2017.



Investor Relations

Transtek is a public company that has a market cap of $700 million, it's stock (code: 300562.sz) has been listed on the GEM of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016 also done well so far.