Transtek Is Going to Launch a New Fitness Band with 1.09'' AMOLED Screen

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2021 --New smart fitness and health Tracker Alice



As a mature brand and experienced manufacturer in the wearable ecosystem, Transtek finally unveils its new fitness band called Alice. Unlike traditional ones, this time, the new band will focus more on health tracking and health improvement, while it is more than just a health tracker. Alice will surprise you with its key features. Let's get a closer look at the mystery of the new band.



No doubt, it is a fitness tracker in the first place. It comes with a 1.09-inch AMOLED colorful display, very light and thin with only 21g, including the wristband, which is easy and convenient to use. It can surely meet your daily workout needs since it packs 11 different sport modes, including swimming, yoga, etc.



Health features also have made Alice outstanding among other bracelets as we know that heart rate and blood oxygen saturation are two important health indexes for people. The bracelet provides a 24/7 continuous heart rate monitor, abnormal heart rate reminder, and SPO2 monitor. It can also monitor sleep and give a thorough sleep analysis of how long deep, light, REM sleep lies and tips for sleep improvement through the APP.



User-friendly notifications are also available for Alice, such as call alerts, music control, messages, night light, and so on. The band is 5ATM certified, allowing you to take it for a swim. It also gets a connected GPS. It supports up to 18 days of battery endurance after one full charge.



Highlights of the Fitness Tracker

Fashion Design

1.09" color AMOLED screen

Multi-color silica gel wrist band

PC top and bottom case

Device thickness is 11mm

Sport & Health Tracker

Full skin measurement light path design

Accurate heart rate and continuous SPO2 monitor

Sleep status analysis and guidance

Connect to GPS in phone

Multiple Sport Mode & Ingression Level

Up to 11 sport modes

5ATM waterproof



Transtek is a top-ranked remote patient monitoring devices producer & remote patient monitoring solution vendor. The company has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It'sIt's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products. Transtek is committed to creating a healthy life for users and improving life quality.



To know more about the new band Alice, please refer to Transtek's official website below.