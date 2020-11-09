Transtek Officially Received <<Acknowledgment Letter>> from American FDA

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2020 --Transtek is excited to announce that Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300562) officially received < > from American FDA. It was reported that Transtek arm blood pressure monitor certification application has been accepted by FDA.



The arm blood pressure monitor is designed with a single button, with a simple and elegant exterior. It is a medical-grade blood pressure monitor. The blood pressure monitor uses the Oscillometric method to automatically measure the indirect (non-invasive) arterial blood pressure through the pressure and pulse signals obtained by the cuff sensor. The blood pressure monitor has a built-in IoT SIM card, no WiFi or data cable is required, and the test results are transmitted to the mobile APP in real-time via the Cellular network.



The host structure of the arm blood pressure monitor includes air pump, pressure sensor, air release valve, power supply circuit, key control circuit, CPU control module, and embedded software. The key components of the product are pressure sensor, cuff, embedded software (used for blood pressure monitoring process control, signal feature extraction and blood pressure calculation)



Founded in 2002, Transtek is a top ranked OEM/ODM/JDM Company well known for its quality and design in manufacturing Medically Approved Products. Transtek has devoted itself into health IoT field for years, with accumulated experience we offer a wide range of products to choose from.



Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



Our production line varies from smart wearable (including smart watch and smart bracelets), blood pressure monitor (wrist and arm), all kinds of scales(bathroom scale, body fat scale, smart scale, kitchen scale), and smart wearable products. We believe there is always one for



Remote patient monitoring is transforming the healthcare industry nowadays and helping millions of people. RPM technology is surging and connected technology is playing a vital role, as an experienced healthcare device and solution provider, Transtek is making our solutions smarter.



From connected healthcare devices, connectivity technology, APP, platform and cloud server, Transtek has the total solution. No matter where you are, Transtek can help your business seize the opportunities of the connected world.



Multiple healthcare devices like bracelet?smart health watch?blood pressure monitor and smart scale with authority certification such as CFDA, FDA, KFDA, IOS9001 and so on.



Transtek products covers all kinds of connection methods from 4 G, Cellular, eMTC, NBIOT, WiFi and Bluetooth, which allows patients stay at home and finish the health measurements easily.



Transtek has accumulated millions of health data which has the ability and experience about data analytics as well as storage. Collect qualitative &quantitative patient data to host on high-availability secured clouds with encryption.



Offers enterprise users a simple, intuitive and efficient system, and individual user a senior-friendly mobile app.



RPM enhances self-monitoring by patients who keep a regular track of their health. Transtek is one of world-known RPM service providers which focuses on designing, manufacturing and distribution of advanced medical and health devices worldwide. Transtek will continue to develop new RPM equipment to provide one-stop solutions for the health industry.



