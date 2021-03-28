Transtek's 2020 Annual Performance Achieves Another Good Result

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2021 --As we all know, with the Covid-19 sweeping the world in 2020, various industries were significantly affected by the pandemic, it is quite common that lots of companies face the difficult situation of stop production and work during that time, and the global economy declined. At this challenging time, the medical industry has played its due role to help control the pandemic. Telemedicine has gradually been put on the stage and became the main force in 2020. As one of the world's largest medical equipment manufacturers, Transtek provides high-quality telemedicine equipment to distributors and nursing institutions worldwide. It successfully broke the pandemic's impact in 2020, and its sales achieved another record, becoming the world's medical equipment supplier—the main force.



Transtek's total business in 2020 is approximately 1.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 51.05%. The total profit is about 70 million yuan, an increase of 91.18% year-on-year.



The pandemic continues its impact on society and various industries, and there is a new round of reshuffle of existing enterprises. The medical sector is the leading force in suppressing the pandemic. Whether or not medical equipment manufacturers can successfully get out of trouble and seize the industry's commanding heights has always been a big problem that is puzzling. Transtek has long been committed to health IoT, telemedicine, chronic care management, and fitness care. In 2020, Transtek ranked as one of the top 10 companies among remote medical service management. With RPM blood pressure monitor, RPM scale, health monitoring bracelet, and other equipment, Transtek has solved the problem of remote monitoring and nursing for medical treatment and achieved both sales revenue and net profit growth. The remote patient monitoring business drives a significant increase in business revenue.



In 2020, Transtek seized opportunities for the rapid development of medical-grade devices and further developed remote health management products. In the future, Transtek will continue to focus on major strategic customers, cooperate with new strategic major customers on smart bracelets, watches, and other projects, continue to increase investment in innovative research and development, and continuously improve core competitiveness.



The pandemic led to the rise of telehealth and remote health management. The pandemic will eventually fade away; the market for remote patient monitoring will continue. In the future, Transtek will continue to provide qualified products and solutions to the market.



About Transtek

Transtek is vastly invested in research & development which focuses on technology innovation to further advance our competitive edge. Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



R&D Ability

With 5 research labs and more than 400 research staffs, Transtek vastly invests in research & development and uses technology and product innovation to further advance our competitive edge.



Service Ability

Transtek has been integrated resources and created a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. The platform is designed to offer quality design, solution and manufacturing service to clients.



Manufacturing Ability

Transtek is a top-ranked OEM/ODM/JDM manufacturer and well known for its quality and design that it is titled World No.1 Weighing Scale Manufacturer and China No.2 Wearables in 2017.



Investor Relations

Transtek is a public company that has a market cap of $700 million, it's stock (code: 300562.sz) has been listed on the GEM of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016 also done well so far.



R&D Ability

With 5 research labs and more than 400 research staffs, Transtek vastly invests in research & development and uses technology and product innovation to further advance our competitive edge.



Service Ability

Transtek has been integrated resources and created a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. The platform is designed to offer quality design, solution and manufacturing service to clients.



Manufacturing Ability

Transtek is a top-ranked OEM/ODM/JDM manufacturer and well known for its quality and design that it is titled World No.1 Weighing Scale Manufacturer and China No.2 Wearables in 2017.



Investor Relations

Transtek is a public company that has a market cap of $700 million, it's stock (code: 300562.sz) has been listed on the GEM of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016 also done well so far.