Transvaginal Mesh Lawsuits News: Oral Arguments in C.R. Bard Plaintiffs' Motion to Amend Pretrial Order to Take Place on July 9, the Rottenstein Law Group LLP Reports

Rockville Centre, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --Pending transvaginal mesh lawsuits that have been consolidated into a multidistrict litigation involving C.R. Bard (In re: C.R. Bard, Inc., Pelvic Repair Systems Products Liability Litigation – MDL No. 2187) continue to move through pretrial proceedings with the latest Order dated July 2, 2014 stating that the Court will hear oral arguments on a plaintiffs’ motion to amend a previous pretrial order (Stipulated Evidence Preservation Protocol for Potential Trial Selection Cases, Order No. 121), on Wednesday, July 9. The hearing will take place via telephone before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, where the MDL is being overseen.



The Rottenstein Law Group LLP represents plaintiffs with claims of harm stemming from the implantation of C.R. Bard Avaulta transvaginal mesh devices, which were meant to address symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse (POP), and stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women who have given birth to children, or are suffering from weakened pelvic muscles as they go through menopause.



“Our firm is pleased to see the legal process move forward so our clients can have their day in court,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “We want to ensure that our clients receive the compensation they deserve for their injuries, medical expenses and other damages.”



Current court records indicate that there are just over 9,000 lawsuits pending against C.R. Bard, alleging that the company marketed and sold a defective product which caused women to suffer a number of severe adverse side effects including erosion, chronic pain, infections, and scarring.



ABOUT THE ROTTENSTEIN LAW GROUP LLP

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP is a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, to represent clients hurt by defective medical devices and medications. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)



