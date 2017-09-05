Transworld M&A Advisors Helps with Debt & Equity Financing to Boost Business

Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2017 --Growing a business is a part of every business owner's plans. With ample options available to expand the business, most prefer to do it by plowing back their profits or through equity financing. To achieve such end goal, business owners are showing interest in debt & equity financing which is proving to be a feasible way of financing the next phase of the company's growth. This is where Transworld M&A Advisors comes into the picture.



The company has decades of debt capital market experience, offering deep leveraged finance expertise with the public, family owned and sponsor-backed businesses in a broad array of industries. In recent years, they have executed over $500 millions of financing, crafting innovative solutions to help their clients achieve their objectives. The expert finance team at Transworld M&A Advisors emphasizes thought leadership, including a monthly publication of the leveraged lending market report which includes a monthly statistical update, plus additional market commentary on the latest trends in loan market conditions on a quarterly basis.



Scouting the ever-changing financial market demands an independent advisor with the experience to develop and evaluate multiple structures and the relationships to drive successful transaction execution. The experts at Transworld M&A Advisors are rightly skilled and knowledgeable about the same.



They explain the benefits of debt financing. In the words of an expert, "Debt financing usually kicks in when a firm raises money for working capital or capital expenditures by selling bonds, bills or notes to individuals and institutional investors. In return for lending the money, the individuals or institutions become creditors and receive a promise that the principal or interest on the debt will be repaid. One can also raise capital in the debt markets by issuing shares of stock in a public offering; this is called equity financing.



