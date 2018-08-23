Transworld M&A Advisors Share Merger and Acquisition FAQs

St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --Transworld M&A Advisors is a division of Transworld Business Advisors. This subsidiary focuses on middle market transactions. This is a complex universe, and many people have questions about it. The people at Transworld M&A advisors have devised a mergers and acquisition FAQ treatment to provide some insight, and it is now being disseminated through this channel and others.



What exactly is a middle market transaction?



The market designation is determined by the value of the businesses that are being brokered. Companies that are valued at $5 million up to $100 million are considered to be mid-market businesses. This is the area of focus for Transworld M&A Advisors.



How long has Transworld M&A Advisors been in business?



The parent company, Transworld Business Advisors, was originally established in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1979. Many of the Transworld financial professionals that focus on the middle market have been deeply involved in the industry for decades.



Can they help buyers obtain financing?



Transworld M&A Advisors is a company that provides clients with a comprehensive, turn-key experience. They definitely have the ability to connect qualified buyers with the financing that they need to consummate middle market transactions.



How do they market businesses that they sell for their clients?



Since they are a subsidiary of Transworld Business Advisors, they can tap into their network of interested buyers. There are Transworld offices in 32 states, and there are also presences in seven different foreign countries. Over the many years that they have been facilitating transactions, they have developed ongoing relationships with countless individuals and entities that are always looking to expand their interests. This is one way that they market and promote sales, but there are others.



Do they a have a recent track record of success with middle market mergers and acquisitions?



They recently facilitated a $39 million sale of a printing business to a buyer from the United Kingdom. Other successful transactions include a $27 million fine food distributor sale, an engineering firm that was sold for $20 million, and a manufacturer and distributor of vitamins that sold the business for $16.5 million. These are just a handful of the many transactions that they have been involved in over recent years.



