Trappe, PA Agency Explains Homeowners Insurance Details

01/16/2019 -- Kelly Insurance Agency is a highly regarded resource located in Trappe, Pennsylvania. Their location provides easy access for people living in Phoenixville, Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, and Skippack. Kelly has been obtaining homeowners insurance and other forms of coverage for people that live in these communities for well over three decades and counting.



There can be some confusion with regard to what is and isn't covered when people are purchasing homeowners insurance. In many cases, consumers simply try to satisfy the requirements of their mortgage lenders, and they do not look into the policy details. Unfortunately, a failure to fully understand the terms of the policy can sometimes yield very negative consequences.



Homeowners should acquire a thorough understanding of the extent of their homeowners insurance coverage. Obviously, property insurance will cover the structure itself if it is damaged due to circumstances that are covered. It will also cover structures that are directly attached, like a garage.



Many people are pleasantly surprised when they hear that most homeowners insurance policies will cover detached structures as well, like sheds and outbuildings. The structures themselves are covered, but the protection does not stop there. Homeowners insurance will also cover personal property that is contained within a home. For example, if a place of residence is burglarized, the insurance company would reimburse the policyholder for their losses up to the amount of the policy limit.



Speaking of policy limits, some individuals have very valuable items, like antiques, paintings, jewelry, expensive watches, etc. In some instances, the value of a single item could exceed the standard policy limit. Under these circumstances, it would be possible for a homeowner to purchase extended coverage to account for potential losses.



Kelly Insurance Agency can provide homeowners insurance for people residing in single-family homes, but their offerings do not stop there. They have access to protection for individuals who own condominiums, townhomes, apartments, mobile homes, rental property, and houses that are under construction.



Renters Insurance is also available. A landlord's homeowners insurance policy does not cover property that is owned by the tenant, and the tenant would be liable for injuries sustained by others in the rented property. Renters insurance can be purchased by an individual who is leasing residential property. This would cover personal property and provide a layer of liability protection.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency offers homeowners insurance for people that live in Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Phoenixville, and Limerick, Pennsylvania.