Trappe, PA Business Insurance Resource Satisfies Clients

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --People in and around Trappe, Pennsylvania are fortunate to have access to a very reliable business insurance resource. Kelly Insurance Agency has been exceeding the expectations of clients in their area for well over three decades. They believe in relationship building based on honest communication, and as a local company, they have a thorough understanding of the needs of Montgomery County business people.



They offer a number of different types of business insurance, including commercial property insurance. This insurance can cover the structure itself along with the contents of the building or buildings. Property that is located outside of the main structure can also be covered. A standard commercial property insurance policy will not cover damages caused by natural disasters like earthquakes and floods. However, there are insurance companies offering flood insurance and earthquake insurance, so additional coverage can be added to provide total protection.



Commercial general liability insurance is another type of coverage that businesses can obtain through Kelly Insurance Agency. This form of coverage provides protection against personal injury and property damage lawsuits. If the event is covered, the insurance company would provide a legal defense and pay for the damages up to the limits of the policy. Other situations can be covered as well under a commercial general liability policy, such as inadvertent copyright infringements.



Motor vehicle insurance is a must for businesses that have commercial cars, trucks, or vans on the roadways. This is another type of business insurance that can be obtained through Kelly Insurance Agency. They are more than willing to work with small businesses that have one or two vehicles, and they have the ability to satisfy the needs of larger companies with commercial fleets as well.



Kelly Insurance Agency is family owned and operated, and has built an outstanding reputation over the years. Since they are an independent, full service agency, they offer personal insurance along with business insurance. As a result, locals can satisfy all their insurance needs under one convenient roof, and the company's agents can always be reached to address questions and concerns.



Visit the website at http://www.kellyins.com/.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency is a long-standing local resource that provides business insurance in Trappe, Pennsylvania.