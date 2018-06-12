Trappe, Pennsylvania Insurance Agency Offers a Wide Range of Coverage Options

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency has been assisting clients in and around Trappe, Pennsylvania since 1984. They are firmly established as a local Trappe insurance resource, and they have clients from nearby cities like Royersford, Skippack, Limerick, Phoenixville, and Collegeville. This agency offers a wide range of different types of insurance coverage for individual clients and their families.



Auto insurance is one area of specialization for Kelly Insurance Agency, and they can insure motorcycles as well. Their access to coverage is quite extensive, so they can satisfy the needs of people that need insurance for recreational vehicles, classic cars, boats, jet skis, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers. This agency represents a number of different insurers, so they have the ability to bring back multiple quotes. As a result, their clients can choose the appropriate coverage at an affordable premium.



Homeowners insurance is also available through Kelly Insurance Agency. Details of home insurance policies can be rather complex, and there are decisions to make with regard to deductibles. This agency is very big on client communication, and they are very willing to explain all the facts to their clients. It is useful to point out the fact that individuals can sometimes get discounts when they purchase their home insurance and car insurance from the same company.



Many people are surprised to find out that a standard homeowners insurance policy does not cover some natural disasters, like earthquakes and flooding. Kelly Insurance Agency has the ability to connect their clients with separate flood insurance and earthquake insurance.



Another type of personal insurance that they offer is life insurance. There are a number of different types of life insurance available, including term life insurance, whole life insurance, and universal life coverage, along with disability insurance and long term care coverage.



Kelly Insurance Agency also serves members of the business community. They offer a wide range of different types of commercial insurance. Their offerings include commercial motor vehicle insurance, general liability coverage, professional liability, workers' compensation insurance, errors and omissions insurance, and several other forms of commercial insurance coverage.



This company makes it easy for locals to satisfy all of their insurance needs under one convenient roof. They are open six days a week, and they are willing to schedule appointments outside of regular business hours when necessary.



