McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2026 --While most residents of Seven Corners, Lake Ridge, Centreville, Dumfries, VA, and the surrounding communities may never face the aftermath of a trauma scene, when such events do occur, professional and compassionate help is essential. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia specializes in trauma cleanup—commonly involving crime scenes, suicides, unattended deaths, and other situations involving biohazards.



Trauma cleanup requires certified professionals with specialized training, equipment, and a commitment to safety. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia brings all of this and more, handling high-risk cleanups involving gun violence, suicides, decomposition, and other distressing incidents. Because blood and bodily fluids are often present, industry-specific techniques and disinfectants must be used to ensure safe and thorough decontamination.



Advanced Technology Meets Human Compassion



While the work is still hands-on, modern technology has greatly enhanced the speed and effectiveness of trauma cleanup. T.A.C.T.'s technicians undergo continuous training, equipping them with the latest methods in biohazard remediation. This ensures that every cleanup is not only thorough but also compliant with health and safety regulations.



The team uses specialized agents designed to break down and remove organic matter, and advanced tools to identify

contamination that may not be immediately visible.



Deodorization and Odor Elimination



In addition to surface cleaning, T.A.C.T. addresses one of the most persistent challenges of trauma scenes: lingering odors. Using ozone treatments and thermal fogging, they can neutralize deep-set odors in carpets, upholstery, and even walls—places traditional cleaning methods can't reach.



Replacing Contaminated Materials



Often, certain materials—like drywall, flooring, or insulation—are too saturated to be safely cleaned and must be removed. T.A.C.T. ensures these materials are carefully disposed of and prepared for professional restoration, speeding up the return to a safe and habitable environment.



A Multistep Process to Restore Peace of Mind



Trauma cleanup in Northern Virginia is never a one-size-fits-all task. It's a detailed, multistep process designed to protect health, prevent future contamination, and help restore peace of mind to those affected. Whether for a private residence, rental property, or commercial site, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is committed to more than just cleaning—they restore normalcy in the wake of life-altering events.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz, who, after retiring from law enforcement, became a master franchise owner and industry instructor in biohazard remediation. Over the past decade, Matt has become a respected leader in the field, and has been featured on multiple episodes of A&E's Hoarders. When clients call T.A.C.T., they're reaching out to a company known for professionalism, compassion, and unmatched expertise.



For more information or immediate assistance, contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia or visit tactpwc.com today.