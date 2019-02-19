Travel Alert: The Best and Worst Days, Times to Reserve Airport Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Travelers—especially frequent and budget travelers—may want to hear about the findings of On Air Parking on the best and worst days and times to reserve airport parking on their website.



The company analyzed bookings made on its site over the past 90 days across 18 airports, including major markets Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Denver Airport, and Columbus Airport. They found that Sunday 2am is the best time for booking as travelers are most likely to be paired with the best selection.



Meanwhile, Thursday 8am is the worst for reserving parking as the booking rate on the site is at its highest. This means travelers are least likely to be paired with the best selection.



According to Murray, most travelers book on Thursdays likely because the workweek is winding down and they are planning their trips for the weekend. The opposite happens on Sundays as the workweek begins.



"We hope our findings will guide travelers in planning their trips," said CEO Patrick Murray. "We quickly ran out of inventory last December and we expect the same to happen over the summer."



"As much as we want to accommodate all our travelers, our airport parking deals are limited. That's why we always encourage travelers to book ahead."



Murray declined to reveal the exact number of parking deals they offer for each airport and the number of partners they work with.



When asked how knowing the days and times will help travelers, Murray said, "All of our partner parking facilities are licensed. But some facilities simply have better and more favorable reviews than others, which is why we make it a point to sell those out first."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.