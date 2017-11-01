Travel Anywhere in the World's Most Secure Travel Jacket from Go Forth

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --Go Forth, the World's Most Secure Travel Jacket, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Created by Phillip Novoa, a fashion designer with over 18 years experience working behind the scenes with the some of the largest fashion brands in the world, the Go Forth Travel Jacket represents a personal solution he sought through his decades of international travel. The Go Forth Travel Jacket is a breakthrough 3-in-1, single modular unit which combines a parka, hoodie and travel coat in one, for a seamless design that remains fashionable yet functional.



"Traveling a lot for work internationally I had to go to different factories whether sourcing material, meeting lead factories, or opening new factories. Depending on which country we were going to I had the three jackets I would take with me; the parka, the hoodie, and this jacket that had all the essential pockets I needed to keep my gear safe. I thought why not build myself a jacket that has all three in one?" says founder Phillip Novoa.



The Go Forth Travel Jacket boasts all of the essentials to make travel efficient and safe with multiple pockets for storing everything from a cell phone and passport as well as a removable RFID blocking wallet and a removable RFID blocking Faraday Pouch to help protect against phone hacking. In addition, a modular Parka and Hoodie is also being created incorporating Cut-Tex® PRO , an ultra high-performance cut and slash resistant fabric.



For the campaign, Go Forth is offering the modular design as separate pieces and combined pieces with either the cotton hoodie or the cut resistant hoodie for both men and women. The Go Forth Faraday Pouch and Removable Multi-Use Wallet can also be purchased separately and are also included with the various jacket combinations.



Novoa has worked as a consultant for many prestigious designers throughout the world, and credits John Varvatos as having significant influence on his aesthetic. With his new venture Go Forth, the mission is to create a line of wearable travel gear that is utilitarian, while still fashionable and sophisticated.



The Go Forth Travel Jacket is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2lBfBdg



About Go Forth

Go Forth is headed by Phillip Novoa with more than 18 years of design experience. Having traveled the world extensively he is focused on creating travel gear that is utilitarian but not lacking in style.