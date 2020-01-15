Travel Cheaply with New off-Airport Parking Deals This 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --This is just the beginning of cheap parking in the parking industry. On Air Parking, the parking deals site that introduced unbranded parking deals to the market, has announced that it has plans launch at least a dozen more airport parking deals this year.



"We had our biggest year yet in 2019, serving tens of thousands of travelers across the country," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We've been busy shaking things up in the city parking vertical, particularly in New York with our $10 deals, but we haven't forgotten airport parking."



"Airport parking is ridiculously expensive and our deals are designed to change that."



On Air Parking partners with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. The deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



Some of its best-selling parking deals include parking for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for $2.75/day, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for $3.99/day, and Denver International Airport for $4.25/day.



"We guarantee everything we sell. You won't find our cheap daily rates anywhere else online," said Murray.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.