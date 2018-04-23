Travel Podcast Uncovers Opportunity to Apply for Irish Citizenship

If your grandparents were born in Ireland, you might qualify for citizenship.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --The newest travel podcast episode from Amidlife Traveler shares how millions of people worldwide of Irish descent might discover that they qualify to apply for Irish citizenship, if they start by tracing their Irish family history.
The travel podcast episode named, "Do you qualify for Irish Citizenship? Trace your Irish heritage" shares the story of how travel podcast host Laura Hoffman discovered that she might qualify to apply for Irish citizenship, even though she was born in the United States and both of her parents were also born in the United States. "When I went to Ireland for vacation, I discovered something unexpected" explains Hoffman, "I stopped at the Irish Family History Centre in Dublin, and by tracing my potential family history I discovered that I might be able to apply for citizenship in Ireland."
The program is called Irish Citizenship Through Birth or Descent. It determines citizenship eligibility based on when and where you, your parents or your grandparents or great-grandparents were born, or for how long your parents lived in Ireland before your birth. More information on this story and this unique program can be found at the websites below:
- Listen to the travel podcast and Laura's story on the Amidlife Traveler website
- Check to see if you qualify for Irish Citizenship through birth or descent at Irish Naturalisation and Immigration website
- Get help researching your Irish heritage with the Irish Family History Centre
