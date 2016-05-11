Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Travel Tech Strategies, a leading hotel marketing agency specializing in solutions for boutique and small- to mid-sized hotels and hotel chains, announced the launch of their new website design at http://traveltechstrategies.com. The redesigned site features bold design features, optimized performance, and an updated user interface that gives hotel owners quick access to essential information about the latest hotel marketing strategies including hotel SEO, content marketing, social marketing, email marketing, and more. The website's clear and mobile-friendly navigation features guide hoteliers through a tour of the cutting edge Internet marketing services and lead generation techniques Travel Tech provides to help hotels and chains achieve a high level of success. A rich library of blogs and content provides access to detailed information on guest data mining, web analytics, OTA analysis, and other crucial lead generation techniques Travel Tech Strategies offers while showcasing the agency's attractive graphic design, web design, and SEO content writing services.



The hospitality industry has become highly competitive in recent years. The emergence of the large online travel agencies (OTAs) has changed the digital landscape, making it more difficult for independent hotels to get noticed. Traveltechstrategies.com educates hotel owners about the most advanced hotel marketing strategies so they can take full advantage of the opportunities these strategies offer. The new website delivers in-depth information on the full array of marketing strategies that Travel Tech Strategies provides, including their comprehensive marketing solutions that combine a winning responsive hotel website design with PPC and Facebook marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and email marketing strategies to ensure their clients' success in the challenging travel industry.



"With the large OTAs taking the top spots in online searches, it has become more difficult for boutique hotels and smaller independent chains to reach prospective guests. The opportunity to succeed is definitely there, but hotel owners will need to make full use of the latest marketing strategies to gain an advantage," said Katarina Puckett, VP of Marketing at Travel Tech Strategies. "Traveltechstrategies.com introduces hotel owners or managers to innovative marketing initiatives and lead generation strategies like OTA analysis, guest data mining, content marketing, and other tactics that we can use to help them reach their hotel's revenue and occupancy goals."



Travel Tech Strategies opened its doors in 2014 in response to the growing need for marketing agencies that focus exclusively on helping small to mid-sized hotels succeed. The dedicated travel marketing agency provides every level of marketing support to make hotels' strategies more effective, from fine-tuning email newsletters to creating comprehensive online marketing solutions that incorporate mobile marketing, responsive hotel web design, PPC strategies, social media marketing, and more. With an eye to the future, the hotel marketing agency has invested the time and effort to specialize in the emerging fields of guest data mining, web analytics, and OTA analysis. This forward-thinking approach to marketing has helped Travel Tech Strategies become one of the foremost hotel marketing agencies in Fort Lauderdale and South Florida.



Travel Tech Strategies' revamped website will be updated on a weekly basis with new content to offer hotel owners tips on hotel marketing and keep them apprised of the latest developments in hotel marketing strategies and lead generation techniques.



About Travel Tech Strategies

Travel Tech Strategies is a full-service hotel marketing agency, dedicated to helping boutique hotels and independent hotel chains succeed in the highly competitive hospitality industry. The agency specializes in creating comprehensive hotel marketing strategies that incorporate responsive web design, SEO optimization, social media marketing, and much more, with applied analytics to make sure hotels realize the greatest return on their investment (ROI). The dedicated hotel marketing agency is staffed by professionals who are experienced at employing the latest trends and technology in hospitality marketing, including OTA analysis, web analytics, and guest data mining to help hotels achieve the widest possible marketing reach.