Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2013 --tavisca one of the fastest growing companies in travel technology products and services, makes it easy to manage the four P’s of online travel(Product, Place, Price & Promotion) for travel agencies with the launch of ‘travelnxt 3.0’, an updated version of the company’s flagship technology platform.



Through this release, tavisca is driving its vision of delivering a unified travel technology ecosystem that is tailored to the needs of today’s travel distribution business. As a part of this strategy tavisca recently upgraded and consolidated its entire suite of applications that work as the building blocks of travelnxt (clarifi, bizconnect, templar, Vexiere, synchron, innventia), under travelnxt 2013 (v3.0) release.



“The latest version of the travelnxt platform extends our capabilities beyond a booking engine, by providing functions such as post booking operations, customer service, static package builder, marketing tools and inventory management systems to the travel businesses. Now agencies can sell their niche offerings with ease. Customer service and sales agents will be in better control of sales and post sales activities and marketing teams will have more independence and power to promote key products online.” Mahendra Yadav,CEO tavisca.



The latest travelnxt version includes the following features:



- User friendly interface for creating, publishing and marketing multi day static packages and complex itineraries quickly.



- Flexible and easy to use markup and commission features to help agents control pricing across different seasons and types of products.



- Enhancement in the Inventory Management System (IMS) with a completely new hotel and activity inventory management workflow that helps managing and distributing the most complex contracts.



- More out of the box suppliers integrated including leading GDSs and consolidators for Air, Hotel and Car inventories.



- Better customer relationship management capabilities and a more intensive trip management interface and automation to manage post booking actions on the GDS.



- Real-time hotel content syndication system



“Today’s travelers are smart; they demand customized and personalized packages, and rely seriously on peer to peer interactions for recommendations while considering destination or activities. The capability of creating customized, on-request tour and holiday packages on the fly, promoting them online and on social media is going to be very important to agencies. Using our static package builder, incorporated in the latest travelnxt version, agents and agencies can create, manage and customize multi day packages to publish them and market them in a matter of minutes without requiring any technical help” Rahul Pilkhwal, CTO ‘tavisca’



Anyone who is interested in taking a look at the updated platform can request for a demonstration by sending emailing tavisca on sales@tavisca.com



About Tavisca Solution

A travel technology solution provider that works with travel companies across the globe, to help them grow their online travel business.



Tavisca’s core offering ‘travelnxt’ is a PCI PA DSS compliant booking platform that works across Air, Hotel, Car, Deals, Activity/Transfers and Insurance with a Strong Booking Engine, Static Package Builder and Inventory Management System. Annually, Tavisca’s travel technology empowers more than a million online travel bookings globally.