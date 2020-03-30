Travelers Affected by Coronavirus Get Free Parking Extensions by Parking Deals Company in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --On Air Parking has announced it is giving free extensions to any parked car overstaying its reservation due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issues.



"Some travelers are reportedly stuck at their travel destination," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want them to know that parking is the least of their concerns and we'd be happy to extend their reservation for free."



"What's more important in this crisis is their safety."



Thousands around the world are affected by the COVID-19. On Air Parking will give free extensions until further notice.



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.