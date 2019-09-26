Travelers Using Uber and Lyft to Save on Airport Parking Fees Can Now Save with Airport Parking Deals

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Airports are experiencing further declines in their parking revenues thanks to ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft. In airports like Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, parking revenues declined by nearly 3% compared to a year ago for the second quarter of 2019. San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking is looking to cater to more travelers using Uber and Lyft to save on airport parking fees with its cheap airport parking deals.



"Airport parking has gotten ridiculously expensive," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "There are situations when it's more convenient to drive to the airport, but you don't because of the expensive parking fees."



"That's what our cheap airport parking deals are for. You have a cheaper parking alternative."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities near the airport, and sells their parking spots unbranded to offer them at the lowest rates. To encourage travelers to purchase parking, the deal comes with a free shuttle ride that will bring travelers to and back from the airport.



The deal may also be cancelled for free, no questions asked.



"At the end of the day, we're giving travelers what they want and that's cheap parking," said Murray. "The good thing is, our product and partnership with off-airport lots help reduce traffic congestion at the airport."



"It's a win-win for all."



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.