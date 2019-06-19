Traveling Soon? OnAirParking.com Extends Its Spring Discount Coupon Codes for Summer Use

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Travelers of On Air Parking are in for a treat this summer. The popular parking deals site has announced that it is extending the validity of its spring discount coupon codes for the summer months.



"Definitely we will not miss any opportunity to help our travelers save on parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Since we launched unbranded parking deals, we have had the cheapest prices along with discount coupon codes to reduce prices further."



To find the company's $2 off coupon codes, travelers must search for their local airport on search engines like Google's and click on the company's parking page where the code is listed.



Travelers may also "Like" the company's Facebook and send a message to receive instructions on how to find the coupon codes.



On Air Parking has become known for its cheap parking deals that come with a free shuttle service to and back from the airport or cruise terminal, and its free cancellations policy.



Despite the peak tourist season, the company has maintained its rates at some of the busiest airports in the country, including parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, John Glenn Columbus International Airport for $3.49/day, Dallas Fort Worth Airport for $3.99/day, Denver International Airport for $4.25/day, and Chicago O'Hare Airport for $5.99/day.



Earlier this June, the company launched parking in Cincinnati International Airport for $5.99/day.



