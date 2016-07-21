Travelsology Is a School That Teaches How to Travel the World and Live a Fulfilling Life Through Enriching Experiences

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --Travelsology, the all new school dedicated to teach others who to travel the world while living a fulfilling life, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Travelsology is an institute meant to educate on how to travel from a practical, creative, and spiritual point. The company hopes to empower and inspire beginner travelers.



"I started to backpack when I was 14, and I benefit from my traveling experiences every day. We grow up when we overcome challenges, and we understand who we are when we react to things," says founder and creator Giorgia Ori, "During a journey you overcome many challenges and react to many events, that's why it drastically develops who you are. And once you know your potential, you become unbreakable. What I want is to help others discover this power, and that's my biggest inspiration."



Travelsology was created initially with the purpose of providing safety classes for women traveling by themselves. The project quickly expanded to becoming open to all genders, and focuses on many several different subjects all related to safe, effective, and inspiring travel experiences.



Each lab at the Travelsology Institute plans to offer all of the following to students to be taught by experienced teachers and instructors:



Life Coach

Travel Coach

Introduction to Solo Traveling

Safety Panel + Self Defense

Travel Photography + Dark Room

Journal Writing + Travel Blogging

Foreign Language



In addition, Travelsology plans to offer one-on-one consulting, travel, festivals and events, travelsology cafe + library, dining experiences, yoga + meditation center, and a media room.



"Because everyone in the market focuses on individual services: they either provide trip booking, trip planning or travel photography classes. There's no "travel center" where you can organically learn all the aspects of traveling," adds Ori, "At Travelsology we are doing something that was never done before: we are creating a community of experts and designing unique classes -from travelers to traveler. Everything we offer is personally crafted and we provide face to face services only."



The Travelsology crowdfunding campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2a8tvhG



About Travelsology

Travelsology Institute empowers beginner world travelers supporting them during this life changing experience. The company's purpose is to educate and shed light on how to travel from a practical, creative and spiritual point. Travelsology, founded in 2016 from solo traveler Giorgia Ori, is a women-owned company based in Los Angeles, CA.



For more information on Travelsology please visit http://www.travelsology.com/