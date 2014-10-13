Travis Stanford Joins Team All-American Coaching Staff

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Team All-American, an organization working to provide runners across the world with smarter training plans and the ability to achieve personal best race times, announced that it hired Travis Stanford to its team as a running coach.



Stanford’s role with the organization will be to work alongside Founder and Head Coach Scott Fishman to develop personalized training programs for Team All-American’s athlete clients, located all over the world. He will also help to establish Team All-American Elite, an elite team of runners that work with the brand.



“We’ve had massive success since Coach Stanford came aboard Team All-American,” said Fishman. “Not only has he proven himself to be a remarkable coach, but he’s also a proven athlete, having competed at the University of Oregon and won many races. His presence adds another level of running experience to our team.”



Stanford has also recently made a comeback to the sport of running as a competitor, and became the first athlete to represent Team All-American Elite. He recently won New York’s 5th Avenue Mile with a time of 4:19, which was a full six seconds better than the second-place mark. His success in the race serves as an example of the kind of success that Team All-American hopes will come from its Elite division as it grows under Stanford’s guidance.



As Team All-American continues to grow, Fishman believes that additions to its team like Stanford will help it to continue to carve out a niche as an internationally respected organization for runners.



“I’m really happy to have Travis on our team, and we expect great things from him here at Team All-American,” said Fishman. “I’m excited to see where he helps to take us as an organization in the coming years.”



