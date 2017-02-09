Travler Launches Tripod Mountable Rugged GoPro Case on Kickstarter

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Travler, the brand that brought the original leather camera case for GoPro cameras last year, is back with a new product and proud to announce its launch on KickStarter. The company has developed a tripod mountable rugged silicone case to protect the GoPro Hero 5 for adventure seekers everywhere.



With nothing to protect the GoPro or the lens from getting scratched or cracked, Travler created the Artemis: A rugged silicone case and cap. The Artemis features high-end silicone rubber which is firm enough to protect, yet flexible enough to finesse the GoPro. The case provides access to all buttons and the USB port for charging. The Artemis features a quarter 20 camera mount for added utility for the more seasoned photographer. It comes in a matte black finish. There are 2 models available, one for the hero 3 or 4, and another for the Hero 5.



After raising almost 300% on the last campaign, Travler has successfully delivered their products to 1000's of travel lifestyle enthusiasts, and athleisures alike. The brand that started from scratch has distributed to over 40 countries worldwide, and has built up an Instagram channel with over 17K followers. The Artemis Kickstarter launched today….be sure to check it out.



Travler is a lifestyle brand that embodies passion, curiosity, and adventure. It resonates with explorers from many different cultures. The company continues to receive requests from vendors all over the world including; Asia, Australia, Europe and more. Travler's products can be purchased directly on their website, or on Amazon in the US.



To reach Travler for comment or additional photos, please email: contact@travlerleather.com