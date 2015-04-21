Travoline Spins 2015 Super Spring Sales with over 60000 Hotel Choices

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2015 --Travoline, a leading travel portal, has begun its Spring Season Sale with over 60000 hotels giving an option for express deals in order to provide competitive rates and discount hotel prices for travelers to save money on their leisure or business travel.



The climate being a major factor for planning the Vacation in this season, travelers tend to travel to London, New York, Paris, Toronto, Las Vegas from the different part of the World being the start of spring and mild summer in certain regions. Travoline offers a wide selection of hotel deals in the mentioned destinations and ensures customers get the best available hotel prices online while booking their hotel itinerary. The additional offer of Spring Sale 2015 gives more savings on hotel bookings.



"In just few months from the launch of hotels in London during the Christmas last year, Travoline saw a notable increase in the hotel bookings in the United Kingdom. Since then Travoline has become one of the most preferred hotel bookings portals among the UK customers for getting the cheap hotels in London. Apart from this, recently the Dubai Hotels search also has started steaming up; as we see most travelers visit the Dubai in the Month of May for the major ATM 2015 travel event. As a preparation for the event business travelers has started exploring the cheap hotels in Dubai online here. "Said Mrs. Nishanthi , Managing Director of Travoline. "With this spin of spring hotel sales, we feel our customers also will get delighted as we are." She added.



About Travoline

Travoline has got simple and easy to use hotel search functionality. A customer visiting the portal can reserve the hotels in only few minutes by entering the location information, and then proceed with the hotel search. In the search results the customer can read the reviews, choose the distance by clicking proximity, can see the visual of hotel photos, facilities, amenities, what's included in the price they pay and many more information along with special rates available for the hotels all in one single place to make user feel convenient and comfortable while choosing their hotels.



Travoline gives comprehensive information at the most possible way online. Still if the customer has a question, our partner portal provides 24/7 customer assistance, by mentioning our partner code HBC6333, they can avail the Getaway Hotel sale prices.



