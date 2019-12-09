Treasures Hunting Website Announces New Metal Detectors and Upcoming Projects

Washington, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2019 --Treasures in America, the online hub for treasure hunting and other outdoors gear, has announced some exciting new products available, as well as upcoming projects to give their customers more treasure hunting opportunities. Treasures in America is dedicated to inspiring fellow enthusiasts to find their adventure.



Among many new products, one intriguing new metal detector, the Nokta Simplex+ is available for pre-order. This hot-ticket detector is already backordered, but Treasures in America customers can still place an order. Treasures in America is also gearing up for the release of the Minelab Vanquish series of metal detectors, which will come out early in 2020. They also have the best products from well-known brands like XP Metal Detectors, Coiltek, Fisher Detectors, Bounty Hunter Detectors, and Teknetics.



Treasures in America has over 12 warehouses across the United States, allowing for a quick turnaround for order processing and shipments. Aside from metal detectors, they offer a range of outdoor gear for treasure hunting. Customers can also find prospecting gear, coolers, tents, ATV and UTV accessories, treasure hunting books, and other accessories on the Treasures in America website as well as their new storefront on Amazon.



A rep for Treasures in America noted their excitement over new products and other upcoming projects that the company is working on. "We love sharing our passion for treasure hunting, so we can't wait to share these new products as well as some other things we've been working on. We're actively working towards offering new tools and resources for treasure hunting enthusiasts, including treasure sites and gold discovery maps by state. Our team is also working on new product videos as well as stepping up our social media to share more treasure hunting news and deals."



To check out their new metal detector inventory, visit: https://treasuresinamerica.com/product-category/metal-detecting-prospecting/all-metal-detectors/



About Treasures in America

Treasures in America supplies treasure hunting and other outdoor adventure gear. They are committed to providing high quality metal detectors, prospecting gear, treasure hunting accessories, resources, and more. They also offer paid memberships, with benefits including discounts on all products, exclusive resources, and special sales events. Treasures in America encourages outdoors enthusiasts to find their next adventure.