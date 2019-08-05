Treat 2 Feet Partners with BizIQ

Elkton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Treat 2 Feet, a provider of at-home foot care, recently signed a deal to partner with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona that serves small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



As a mobile foot care specialist in Elkton, VA, Treat 2 Feet has chosen to partner with BizIQ to expand its digital presence and educate people on the importance of foot maintenance. The company hopes to build a stronger brand that Virginians recognize as a leader in the industry and a reliable source of all things related to foot care and health.



BizIQ prides itself on providing real results to its numerous clients across a wide range of industries. From improved search engine rankings to increased local visibility, BizIQ understands the nuances of content marketing and delivers high-quality website content, blog posts and more to its clients.



"As a registered nurse, my area of expertise is the human body and improving its performance and function," said Joyce Redger, owner of Treat 2 Feet. "Working with BizIQ allows me to focus on what I know while trusting the experts with my content marketing efforts. I can better serve my customers thanks to BizIQ's assistance on the marketing side."



About Treat 2 Feet

Founded in 2015, Treat 2 Feet provides mobile senior foot care in Elkton, VA and the surrounding areas. The company is familiar with all of the ailments affecting the foot, and provides services to help relieve pain, discomfort and other problems. From mobile pedicures to foot massages, Treat 2 Feet is a one-stop shop that goes to its clients to handle their issues in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.



Treat 2 Feet combines medical practices with aesthetic care to provide Virginians with high-quality services to improve the overall health of their feet. If you or someone you love is afflicted with foot pain or maladies, please visit the company at https://www.treat2feet.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.