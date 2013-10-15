Treat and Even Prevent Plantar Fasciitis and Metatarsalgia with Quality Insoles

Chapel Hill, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --In recent weeks, several professional athletes including National Football League players, international soccer stars, and Olympic gold medalists have been unable to compete due to plantar fasciitis and metatarsal injuries. Plantar fasciitis and metatarsal injuries are common among professional athletes who spend a lot of time putting their feet through rigorous activity, but these issues can plague recreational athletes and everyday people, as well.



Both athletes and non-athletes have found that the use of quality insoles (aka, orthotics, shoe inserts, footbeds) like those sold at Insoles and Beyond can treat and even prevent plantar fasciitis and metatarsal issues, provide stability, and help prevent pain in the feet, ankles, knees, hips, and lower back.



Plantar fasciitis occurs when there is too much strain placed on the plantar fascia, the ligament that runs along the bottom of the foot, connecting the heel to the toes. This major and vital connective tissue can become inflamed and create debilitating pain, which will only get worse over time if not treated properly. Strain can derive from any number of reasons, including the introduction of a new, rigorous activity, a change in footwear or in the gait, long days spent standing or walking more than average, and more natural or gradual causes including weight gain and age.



One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to address and prevent plantar fasciitis and the pain it causes is with good quality insoles. Custom orthotics are expensive and not always the most effective solution. Insoles and Beyond offers a wide range of off-the-shelf orthotics for plantar fasciitis that are widely regarded as effective for the treatment and prevention of plantar fasciitis.



