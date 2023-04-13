Treat Skin Pigmentation with IPL Skin Rejuvenation in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2023 --Tired of seeing spots in the mirror? Over time, sun damage, environmental factors, ageing, and genetics can lead to red spots, freckles, rosacea, blotchiness, and more. Over-the-counter creams and serums can reduce these symptoms, but it may be time to consider Lumecca IPL skin rejuvenation for visibly clearer results. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/blog/



As a form of IPL or Intense Pulsed Light, Lumecca is cutting-edge medical technology by InMode that's transforming the face of skin rejuvenation. IPL works to visibly correct years of accumulated skin damage, often caused by unprotected exposure to harmful UV rays. IPL skin rejuvenation makes it possible to correct this damage, resulting in skin that's more even and toned. IPL skin rejuvenation makes it possible to take years off almost instantaneously, and Lumecca is widely recognized as best-in-class technology.



Lumecca uses a process called photothermolysis—the strongest IPL treatment available, which means treatments can be completed in shorter time with fewer passes. The process is simple. The hand-held device emits a calibrated pulsed lights absorbed by chromophores in the skin. As these are destroyed, pigmented lesions and redness become lighter. The process also triggers a healing response, resulting in enhanced production of collagen and elastin, so skin appears firmer and brighter.



As a rejuvenating technology, Lumecca can be used around the body to help reduce the signs of ageing. Popular treatment areas include:



- Face

- Neck

- Décolletage

- Hands

- Arms



Lumeca's superiority is a result of its design. While standard IPL treatments typically treat a variety of physical conditions, including hair removal, hair growth stimulation, and skin treatments, Lumecca focuses exclusively on skin rejuvenation and diminishing the look of age spots. It offers a much stronger and more focused photo rejuvenation technique to provide younger-looking, firmer, and smoother skin.



Key Benefits of Lumecca IPL



- Non-invasive

- Painless

- 2-3 sessions are required for optimal results (depending on goals)

- Diminishes signs of aging, including vascular lesions (spider veins), sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and hypopigmentation

- Sapphire cooling tip increases comfort and reduces redness

Lumecca IPL skin rejuvenation is a safe, convenient, affordable, and effective option for anyone ready to eliminate sun damage to achieve clearer skin and take years off their face. To get started, contact Dr. Kamani's office and schedule a consultation at 604.222.9998



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



