Dayton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2020 --Miami Valley Recovery LLC announced the immediate availability of Telehealth services for Medication Assisted Treatment, enabling clients to continue to receive treatment from home while protecting the health of themselves and others.



"At Miami Valley Recovery we are taking all the necessary safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our clients and staff safe while not interrupting the progress our clients have made," said Brittney Stephens, CEO at Miami Valley Recovery LLC. "Our agency has worked tirelessly on behalf of our clients to educate, facilitate, and implement the HIPAA compliant Zoom Telehealth platform."



To learn more about Miami Valley Recovery's telehealth services, visit https://www.miamivalleyrecovery.com/.



"For those in and around Dayton, Ohio region who are struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction, they need to know that there is still a place in the region that they can turn for help," said Stephens.



In addition to traditional Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient Services, Miami Valley Recovery is offering a specialized Pre and Post pregnancy program for Mom's on Buprenorphine, the M.O.B program.



About Miami Valley Recovery LLC

Miami Valley Recovery is a leading Medication Assisted Treatment provider of Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient services in the Dayton and surrounding area. They treat clients struggling with drugs and/or alcohol addiction along with providing case management services. For additional information about Miami Valley Recovery's services please visit https://www.miamivalleyrecovery.com/ or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/miamivalleyrecovery/ or follow on Twitter @recovery_miami.



For more information, press only:

Brittney Stephens

937-401-8672

info@miamivalleyrecovery.com



For more information on Telehealth services for Medication Assisted Treatment:



https://www.miamivalleyrecovery.com/