Treatment of BPH, Kidney Stones, Chronic Pain and Prostatitis Using Dr Allen's Device Should Be Implemented Today, Discussion at the Global Health Conference in China

A unique treatment method invented by Dr Simon Allen, i.e. Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device, were patented in the United States as "Therapeutic device and method" for chronic internal diseases such as BPH, kidney stone disease, chronic prostatitis and back pain. Backed by clinical studies, this effective treatment of enlarged prostate and other non-malignant conditions has received recognition of medical professionals internationally, and at the The 5th Global Health Conference in Taiyuan. The medical innovations were praised by the attending clinicians and scientific researchers, including Nobel laureates. This event hosted about 2000 of medical professionals from China, USA, United Kingdom, Austria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.



Dr Simon Allen gave a speech at this conference where he explained the essence of Thermobalancing therapy and its effectiveness in tackling the cause of various chronic internal diseases of different organs of the body, such as kidneys, prostate, joints and others. There were presented case studies and the outcomes of 2 clinical trials demonstrating high efficacy of Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy. The conference moderator Dr. Laura Adams from the USA commented: "Dr Allen presented a unique effective treatment method for chronic internal conditions and it is very important for people to have it today."



Dr Allen has explained that despite of the progress in techniques of surgical interventions on different organs they may have severe complications in the future. For instance, diabetes and high blood pressure after extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), or development of impotence after medical and surgical intervention on a prostate. So, any surgical procedure should be used only when there is no chance to treat the problem therapeutically.



Contrary to conventional treatment options, Dr Allen's therapeutic non-invasive device does not have side effects. It is Class I Medical Device without a measuring function and supplied in non-sterile condition does not require the involvement of a Notified Body. So it is permitted to use this device by everyone at home.



"The 5th Global Health Conference in China is a notable event in medicine in 2017", says Dr Simon Allen. "My Thermobalancing Therapy and Dr. Allen's device were adopted as a leading innovation for people with non-cancerous chronic diseases, including enlarged prostate, kidney stones, chronic back pain and prostatitis. Thermobalancing therapy should be used as the first choice of treatment for these conditions that will improve the quality of life of millions of men and women."



Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including heart attack, kidney stone disease and other kidney conditions, prostate and spine conditions, as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices for BPH and chronic prostatitis treatment, coronary heart disease treatment, for dissolving kidney stones, and treating upper and low back pain.