Treatment of Chronic Pelvic Pain and Prostatitis by Using Dr Allen's Device Tackles the Cause of This Disease, According to Canadian Urological Association Journal

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) is a common condition among middle aged men that has been difficult to treat. Therefore many of men suffered from this disease for decades, using all sorts of medications and even prostate surgeries. Drugs, acupuncture and other treatment options could not cope with this problem and only weakened patients suffering from this unpleasant disorder. Therefore, men with CP/CPPS often faced depression, stress, and anxiety.



Dr Simon Allen in his article: Efficacy of Thermobalancing therapy for chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome, confirmed by clinical study, may suggest ethology and pathophysiology of this disease, published in CUAJ in November 2017, http://www.cuaj.ca/index.php/journal/article/view/4473, explained the origin of CP/CPPS. The cause of this disease may be viewed as a chain of events in which initial inflammation in the prostate tissue leads to spontaneous capillary expansion, increasing pressure in the gland that sets up secondary, continuous-trigger, micro-focus of hypothermia. Thus, it makes the problem chronic.



In order to eliminate this focus of hypothermia and improve blood circulation in the affected prostate tissue, Dr Allen developed Thermobalancing therapy and the Device, which were patented in the United States as "Therapeutic device and method." By eliminating the focus of hypothermia and pressure in the prostate gland, Dr Allen's Device provides pelvic pain relief and improves the QoL in men with CP/CPPS.



Please watch a video on how Dr. Allen's Device has helped a man to recover from chronic prostatitis: https://youtu.be/Sx1xfwwA5KI.



Positive results of the clinical study on Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy® in the treatment of chronic prostatitis were discussed at The 16th European Nephrology Conference in Barcelona, Spain in October 2017 and at the The 5th Global Health Conference in Taiyuan, China. The opinion of medical specialists was that this safe non-invasive treatment should be used first, as soon as the chronic prostatitis is diagnosed.



"The Canadian Urological Association Journal is one of the leading medical journals on the problem of chronic prostatitis", says Dr Simon Allen. "The article about Dr Allen's device and Thermobalancing therapy as the first treatment choice for CP/CPPS is an important step in improving the quality of life of millions of men around the world."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including heart attack, kidney stone disease and other kidney conditions, prostate and spine conditions, as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices for BPH and chronic prostatitis treatment, coronary heart disease treatment, for dissolving kidney stones, and treating upper and low back pain.