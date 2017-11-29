Treatment of Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Stones, Chronic Pain Using Dr Allen's Device, at 4th Euro-Global Physiotherapy Congress, 2017

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --A unique treatment, i.e. Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device, were patented in the US as "Therapeutic device and method" for chronic internal diseases such as BPH, kidney stone disease, chronic prostatitis and back pain. Backed by clinical studies and many empirical cases, this effective treatment of enlarged prostate and other non-malignant conditions has received recognition of medical professionals internationally, and at the The Medical Conferences across the World. Dr Allen's speeches were praised by scientific researchers. There will be a new presentation of Thermobalancing therapy at the Euro-Global Physiotherapy Congress.



The essence of Thermobalancing therapy and its effectiveness in tackling the cause of various chronic internal diseases, such as kidneys, prostate, joints and others. There will be presented case studies and the outcomes of 2 clinical trials demonstrating high efficacy of Dr Allen's Device and Thermobalancing therapy.



Dr Allen has explained that long- term medications and surgical interventions on different organs may have severe complications in the future. For instance, diabetes and high blood pressure after extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), or development of impotence after medical and surgical intervention on a prostate or to relieve back pain. So, any surgical procedure should be used only when there is no chance to treat the problem by using Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device.



Dr Allen's therapeutic non-invasive device does not have side effects, and as Class I Medical Device without a measuring function and supplied in non-sterile condition does not require the involvement of a Notified Body. So everyone can use this device at home.



"Medical conferences help medical professionals to discuss all pros and cons of a new treatment option", says Dr Simon Allen. "Thermobalancing Therapy and Dr. Allen's device is patented in the USA recently. This innovation was adopted as a leading innovation for people with internal chronic diseases, including enlarged prostate, kidney stones, chronic back pain and prostatitis. Thermobalancing therapy should be the first-line treatment for these conditions that will improve the quality of life of millions of men and women."



About Dr. Simon Allen and Fine Treatment

Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional specialising in internal medicine. He has treated patients with a wide range of chronic diseases, including heart attack, kidney stone disease and other kidney conditions, prostate and spine conditions, as well as metabolic disorders. Fine Treatment ensures international availability of therapeutic Dr Allen's Devices for BPH and chronic prostatitis treatment, coronary heart disease treatment, for dissolving kidney stones, and treating upper and low back pain.