Treatments for Hepatitis C Are Too Expensive for Most Americans; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Dr. Gloria Searson and colleagues suggest in a new study that most Americans infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV) can’t afford treatment. She wrote that while new and effective drugs are entering the market, “it is too soon to declare victory. It has even been said that we are only ‘at the end of the beginning’ of the struggle.” (1) Part of this struggle is the extremely high cost of treatments for HCV infection combined with the inability of poor people to pay. Some of the factors that contribute to their inability to pay include “substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness … (and) … insufficient insurance coverage, poor coordination among caregivers and between caregivers and hospitals, as well as third party payers.” (1) Dr. Searson is with the Coalition on Positive Health Empowerment in New York.



Moreover, U.S. states are hesitant to pay for the treatment of many HCV infected individuals. As CBS News recently reported, “the breakthrough drug Sovaldi is nothing short of a miracle for some hepatitis C patients, promising to cure more than 80 percent of cases in 12 weeks with few side effects. But at a cost of $1,000 a pill, it’ll be a miracle if states can pay the unprecedented bill for the treatment.” (See CBS News, July 31, 2014) (2)



The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with HCV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the hepatitis C virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HCV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Gloria Searson additionally wrote that “The Affordable Care Act may be helpful in expanding coverage to some people, but it will not aid people who harbour a fundamental mistrust in the healthcare system.” (1) The CBCD believes this is because lack of insurance, or insufficient insurance coverage, is common among HCV-infected patients. Moreover, “few hospitals have direct-acting anti-HCV agents on formulary and the patient is ‘supposed to’ bring his/her outpatient medications to the hospital, which may not occur in the face of an emergency.” (1)



What treatments are available against the HCV virus?



Until recently, “the combination of a pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin (was) the standard treatment for chronic HCV infections. This combination is effective in about 80% of the individuals infected with the HCV genotype 2 or 3, and in about 40% – 50% in those infected with genotype 1 or 4. Lately, two new drugs were approved, telaprevir and boceprevir, with better results. However, the combinations of pegylated interferon (IFN)-? and ribavirin and telaprevir or boceprevir are associated with additional side effects, increased costs, and more complex treatment strategies.” (3) Now, there is also Sovaldi, a recent FDA approved drug, which has proven very effective against HCV infection. However, the New York Times reports that the drug’s price tag is “$1,000 a pill and $84,000 total for a typical patient.” (4)



The CBCD reminds the public that there are also two natural HCV remedies. Those products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



