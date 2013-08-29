Tree Nursery Company Announces a Grand Opening

Altamont, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2013 --Tree Nursery Company is proud to announce it's grand opening of an online nursery. For 54 years, Tree Nursery Co has served the landscaping and nursery industry providing specimen quality state certified trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns, vines, ground covers, B&B trees, liners, evergreens, flowering shrubs and more at affordable grower prices. There's no one in the United States that can compare to one of the largest nursery growers in the US' prices and we stand behind this with a guarantee.



In 1928 we started a one man operation growing trees on a 8 acre farm. Since, we've grown to over 2300 acres of availability and due to overwhelming demands for us to go online, we have just launched our wholesale Tree Nursery website. We are brand new online but have over half a century in the nursery business and we guarantee you we will beat any price you find online on landscaping trees or plants. Tree Nursery Company is a Tennessee state certified tree farm offering only certified stock and grade A in quality.



Buy red sunset maple trees for 4-5 Feet tall for $3.50 and other shade trees for your landscaping needs. Tree Nursery Co has affordable ferns, perennials and vines all for less than .60 cents each, yes less than .60 cents for mature blooming age garden plants. Why pay $12.99 for a mature bare root fern when you can buy from the grower for less than .70 cents.



Ever purchased trees or garden plants from a mail order flower company? these are retail nurseries, not nursery growers like Tree Nursery Co is. They purchase the plants for pennies on the dollar and then raise the prices as much as 1200% to cover their cost of printing those fancy magazines and dedicated phone support. You will receive the same exact plants from Tree Nursery as you would those retail mail order nurseries but you will receive freshly dug plants and Grade A state certified quality when you buy plants online from the grower source.



From the Washington Monument to the Arlington National Cemetery to The 911 Crash Site, we have served some of the most prestigious clientele in the world with premium quality and affordable plants and trees.



Product Information:



Affordable Trees Nursery Trees Flowering Trees Shrubs Perennials Vines Ground Covers Evergreen Shrubs Flowering Trees Shrubs Bushes Shade Trees Fern Plants Tree Nursery Online



- Fast & Affordable Shipping

- Wholesale Grower Prices

- Fresh Dug Stock

- 54 Year Old Business

- Family Owned & Operated



Order trees online Click Here



Contact: Sales Department

Tree Nursery Co

931-692-4252

email- admin@trees-plants.com

website- http:///www.treenurseryco.com