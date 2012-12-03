Trend Analysis Report for Most Active Stocks: (OTC:SVEN), (PINK:OSGIQ), (OTC:AMBS), (PINK:RHHBY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2012 --Superior Venture Corporation (OTC:SVEN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.34, up 15.19 percent from its previous close of $0.29. The stock opened the session at $0.30 and touched its highest price point at $0.34. Superior Venture stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.29.



The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $0.25. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $0.23 level. Superior Venture reported appointment of Brian Hammond as its CEO. He will also acts as the company president and as a director of the Board.



Find out if SVEN could maintain the momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVEN



Overseas shipholding Group Inc. (PINK:OSGIQ) traded in the range of $0.95 and $1.24 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.01 and closed at $1.22, up 17.31 percent from its previous close of $1.04. The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart.



Overseas shipholding Group stock is likely to maintain the streak in intermediate time period. It is also trading above its 6 days EMA of $1.03 and 20 days EMA of $0.398. Overseas shipholding Group is a tanker company and serves petroleum and crude oil industry. The company is based out of New York.



Should Traders Hold Off And Wait For Better Prices, Or Trade OSGIQ Now? Find out here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=OSGIQ



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTC:AMBS) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0228, down 19.15 percent from its previous close of $0.03. The stock shows neutral trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is also trading below than its 6 days EMA of $0.03. The stock may go as high as $0.04 in its coming trading sessions. On the downside, it may go down to $0.02. Amarantus BioSciences is a development stage company. It specializes in developing therapies for Parkinsons and traumatic brain injuries. The company is based out of Sunnyvale and was formed in 2008.



Find out if AMBS could bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the full and free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMBS



Roche Holding AG (PINK:RHHBY) traded in the range of $48.94 and $49.25 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $48.95 and closed at $49.21, up 0.53 percent from its previous close of $48.95. The stock is currently trading above its 6 days EMA and 20 days EMA prices and thus shows bullish trend. Its MACD also confirms its bullish trend. Roche is a pharmaceutical company and is operational in multiple countries in the world. The company was formed in Switzerland and was formed in 1896.



Find out if RHHBY could pick up more steam in the very short term here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=RHHBY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009