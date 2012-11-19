New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2012 --Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), a company engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising hamburger-oriented drive through restaurants, is amongst the biggest gainers on the NASDAQ today.



GTIM is currently trading 44.49% higher at $2.40 on volume of 209,391, which is more than five times the daily average volume of 41,806. GTIM is soaring despite there being no recent news or development related to the company.



GTIM has broken through its 200-day moving average in trading today, which is a bullish signal. GTIM had seen a huge rally last Tuesday as well, when the stock finished nearly 33% higher. However, it failed to gain momentum in the next three trading sessions. GTIM has once again rallied and the technical indicators suggest that the upward momentum will continue.



Find out more about GTIM by reading the free trend analysis here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GTIM



Another major gainer on the NASDAQ is BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP), a global brokerage company mainly servicing the wholesale financial markets. BGCP is currently trading 12.66% higher at $3.75 on above average volume of 1.29 million. Despite the gains today, BGCP is still down 6% in the last five trading sessions.



BGCP is soaring today following a rating upgrade from Raymond James. Analysts at Raymond James upgraded BGCP to Strong Buy. Raymond James analysts noted that the sharp decline in the stock this month may not be fully warranted.



The rating upgrade has given much needed boost to BGCP stock. A strong bullish trend will be established once the stock crosses $4.50 resistance level.



Find out more about BGCP by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BGCP



Daegis Inc. (NASDAQ: DAEG), a global provider of eDiscovery application development, data management, migration and archiving software solutions, is up sharply in mid-day trading today.



DAEG is currently trading 6.85% higher at $1.18 on volume of 300. The stock hit an intra-day high of $1.25 in mid-day trading. DAEG has now gained nearly 11% in the last five trading sessions. The stock is now trading close to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. A strong bullish trend will be established once the stock crosses these levels. The stock’s MACD chart is already giving bullish signals.



DAEG last month announced that it streamlined its eDiscovery with new technology assisted review solution.



Find out more about DAEG by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=DAEG



