Trend Analysis Report on High Profile Stocks: (NASDAQ: SIRI), (OTCQB: FARE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), a satellite radio company with more than 20 million subscribers, is higher in mid-day trading today after the company announced that starting in 2013, Japanese automaker Toyota will significantly increase the availability of SiriusXM across its entire vehicle line-up.



Steve Cook, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sales and Automotive at SIRI, said that Toyota’s significant increase in availability of SiriusXM on its new multimedia system shows its commitment to giving customers technology that makes driving a Toyota vehicle even more enjoyable.



SIRI is currently trading 0.96% higher at $3.11 on volume of 20.08 million, which is nearly a third of the daily average volume of 67.26 million.



World Moto Inc. (OTCQB: FARE), a manufacturer and supplier of taxi meters for the motorcycle taxi industry, is soaring in mid-day trading today after the company announced the opening of its North African regional office in Lagos, Nigeria. CEO Paul Giles said that Lagos is a perfect location for FARE’s debut on the continent of Africa which represents vast opportunities from Nigeria all the way south to Cape Town.



At last check, FARE was trading 5.63% higher at $0.317 on volume of 23.79 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 17.97 million. FARE has gained nearly 42% in the last three trading sessions. The stock has finished higher in each of the previous six trading sessions.



