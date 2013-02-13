Trend Analysis Report on: (NYSE:CHK), (NYSE:TLM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) opened at $19.95 and oscillated in the range of $19.92 and $20.52 in the latest trading session. It is currently at $20.49, up 2.40 percent from its previous close of $20.01. Chesapeake Energy shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $20.57. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $21.06. On the downside, it may slip to $19.88. Chesapeake Energy acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties.



The company is based out of Oklahoma and was formed in 1989. Chesapeake Energy also offers drilling and marketing services.



Find out more on CHK here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CHK



Talisman Energy Inc. (NYSE:TLM) stock is at $12.85, up 2.72 percent from its previous close of $12.51. The stock shows bullish trend as it made the up move with trading volume of 7.29 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 3.852 million shares. Its bullish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock is also trading higher than its 6 days EMA of $12.51. The stock may go as high as $13.37 in its coming trading sessions.



Talisman Energy is an upstream gas and oil company. It also markets and develops crude oil and natural gas.



Get the latest news on TLM by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=TLM



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