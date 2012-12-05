Trend Analysis Report On: (OTC:PFNI), (OTC:PBCW), (OTC:NGRC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2012 --Psychic Friends Network Inc. (OTC:PFNI) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.42, up 20 percent from its previous close of $0.35. The stock shows bullish trend as it opened the session at $0.35 and touched its highest price point at $0.48. Psychic Friends Network stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.35. The stock has Its first resistance level is at $0.46. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go up to $0.59 level.



Psychic Friends Network is an entertainment and marketing company. It offers various services including psychic advice and horoscopes. The company is based out of Henderson in Nevada.



Pub Crawl Holdings Inc. (OTC:PBCW) opened at $0.18 and oscillated in the range of $0.134 and $0.20 in the current trading session. It closed at $0.152, down 10.06 percent from its previous close of $0.17. Pub Crawl Holdings is likely to remain in neutral mode in its coming trading sessions.



The stock had made sharp up move in its previous trading session and it experienced sell off in the current session. Pub Crawl Holdings is located in California and it offers social networking services by providing information about events and pub crawls.



National Graphite Corp. (OTC:NGRC) shows neutral trend as the stock made a sharp movement today. It opened the session at $0.84 and remained in $0.78 and $0.92 price range during the session. The stock closed 27.64 percent higher at $0.919. National Graphite’s first support level is at $0.75. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.67.



On the upside, its first support level is at $1.04. National Graphite acquires and develops mineral properties. The company is based out of Washington and is mainly operational in Nevada. It owns a 100 percent stake in Chedic Graphite property.



