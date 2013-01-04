Trend Analysis Report on Top Traded Stocks: (NASDAQ: GRPN), (NYSE: AMD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2013 --Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), the daily deals site, has edged higher in mid-day trading today, extending its gains for the week. GRPN is currently trading 1.66% higher at $5.20 on volume of 6.55 million, which is a third of the daily average volume of 19.06 million.



GRPN has gained 9% so far this week and has broken through the $5 resistance level as a result of the rally this week. This is a strong bullish signal. The stock is now approaching $5.50 resistance level. The upward trend will continue if GRPN breaks through this level. The stock has strong support at around $4.75.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE: AMD), a global semiconductor company, is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, AMD was trading 1.81% higher at $2.54 on volume of 9.94 million, which is below the daily average volume of 25.87 million.



AMD has gained more than 5% in the last three trading sessions. The stock has broken through $2.50 resistance level as a result of the rally this week. The next resistance level for the stock is at around $2.75.



Earlier this week, AMD appointed Devinder Kumar as its Senior Vice President and CFO. Kumar will report to the company’s President and CEO, Rory Read.



