Trend Analysis Reports For: (OTCQB: BIZM), (OTCQB: FMCC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --Biozoom, Inc. (OTCQB: BIZM) stock opened the session at $3.92 and oscillated in the range of $3.90 and $4.30 during its last trading session. It’s current trading price stands at $4.11, up 4.85 percent from its previous close of $3.92. The stock recorded its 52 week trading range from $1.25 to $4.50 respectively. The trading volume of the stock stands at $1.317 million shares, compared to the average trading volume of 3.850 million shares.



The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million with a total of 59.73 as its outstanding shares. It is based in Germany and offers spectroscopic scanning devices.



Find out more on BIZM here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BIZM



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) stock’s current trading price is $1.59, down 7.56 percent from its previous close of $1.72. It recorded its trading volume as 4.237 million shares, significantly lower than the average trading volume of 22.927 million shares. The stock traded in the range of $1.56 and $1.67 during its last trading session and opened the session at $1.63.



It is also trading above the 200 days SMA of $0.73 and shares the value of its 50 days SMA of $1.59. The market capitalization of the company stands at $5.09 billion with a high beta of 2.98 respectively.



Find out more on FMCC by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009