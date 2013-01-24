Trend Analysis Reports on High Profile Stocks: (NYSE: NOK), (NYSE: XRX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2013 --Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) plunged after reporting its quarterly numbers and dividend cut. This is the first instance in past 20 years that Nokia would not be paying dividends. The stock is trading in the range of $4.16 and $4.44 during its latest trading session. It is currently at $4.36, down 6.03 percent.



However, the stock shows bullish trend and it may touch $4.53 in the coming trading sessions. Nokia’s profit for the quarter stood at $269 million. The company had suffered loss for the corresponding quarter of the last year. However, its quarterly sales declined 20 percent.



Xerox Corp. (NYSE: XRX) traded in the range of $7.61 and $8.03 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $7.71 and is currently at $7.85, up 3.56 percent from its previous close of $7.58. The company reported its fourth quarter earnings at 30 cents per share, excluding items. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was flat at $5.9 billion. The stock is currently in bullish trend and may touch $7.85 in future. Xerox also provided its outlook. The company expects its current quarter earnings to be in the range of 23 to 25 cents.



