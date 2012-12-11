Trend Analysis Reports on Penny Stocks: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: ELAY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2012 --AMR Corp. (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, AAMRQ was up 1.25% to $0.582 on volume of 947,086, which is less than half of the daily average volume of 2.57 million. AAMRQ has gained more than 14% in the last three trading sessions.



Prior to today, AAMRQ finished higher in each of the five previous trading sessions. The stock has also crossed $0.56 resistance level. The gains could continue in the next few trading sessions as technical indicators for AAMRQ are giving bullish signals.



AAMRQ, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2011, has been gaining momentum amid speculation of a merger. On Monday, the airline also reported that its traffic rose slightly in November.



eLayaway Inc. (OTCQB: ELAY), a technology company specializing in the payment industry, is soaring in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the losses from the previous trading sessions. ELAY has fallen sharply after hitting $0.015 resistance level nearly two weeks ago.



The stock has, however, rebounded in trading today from $0.02, which has been a key support level in the past. ELAY is currently trading 21.43% higher at $0.0017 on volume of 56.44 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 38.20 million. ELAY could face resistance at around $0.03. If the stock breaks through this level then a strong bullish trend will be established.



Late last month, ELAY released hosted layaway solution for small and medium businesses.



