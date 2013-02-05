Trend Analysis Reports on Stocks to Watch Closely: (NYSE: OPK), (NASDAQ: BGCP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --Opko Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) announced the closing of its offering of $175.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2033 in a private offering.



OPKO intends to use the approximately $170.3 million of net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses, acceleration of clinical trials, acquisitions of new technologies or businesses, and other business opportunities.



Opko Health, Inc., a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies primarily in the United States, Chile, and Mexico.



BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) announced that it plans to hold its 2013 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Company's executive offices in New York City.



The meeting will include a brief discussion of BGC's business by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Howard W. Lutnick.



BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company primarily servicing the wholesale financial and real estate markets. Products include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commercial real estate, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC also provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions.



