New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --Petrosonic Energy, Inc. (OTC:PSON) announced the execution of a new Master Toll Services Agreement with an Albanian energy company.



Under the agreement, the energy company has engaged Petrosonic as a processor and producer of heavy hydrocarbon emulsion fuel oil and emulsified bitumen from heavy oil and will pay Petrosonic per barrel fees based on both the quantity of oil to be processed and the quality of the end product produced. Pricing of the processed oil, delivery dates and specifications, among other terms, will be determined at the time each purchase order is issued.



"I am excited at the Company's continued progress and at the positive response we continue to receive in the energy and oil markets," said Petrosonic CEO, Art Agolli.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc. is an emerging leader in heavy oil upgrading and related technologies.



Fuse Science, Inc. (OTC:DROP) is developing new, patent-pending technologies poised to redefine how consumers receive energy and electrolytes, announced the expanded distribution of PowerFuse™ and ElectroFuse® into Golf Galaxy retail stores. Product is now available at all stores located across the United States.



"Golf Galaxy represents a targeted golf consumer for the company. Since we have Powered By Fuse® on Tiger Woods's golf bag, consumers and fans will understand the connection," said Adam Adler, Chief Business Officer at Fuse Science.



"Both of our products, PowerFuse™ and ElectroFuse™, will feature a Tiger Woods point-of-purchase display positioned at the register. We are excited for the golf enthusiasts to know what it means to be 'Powered By Fuse®'. Tiger Woods has benefited from the use of these products during his training and on the course," added Adler.



